Featured Local Job: Full Time Case Manager

Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

St. Benedict Education Center located in Clarion, PA is seeking a Full-Time County Case Manager for their 137 West Main Street office.

This full-time position is 30-35 hours per week, Monday through Friday with a salary ranging between 18.50 and 23.50 per hour.

Benefits include:

  • Medical
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • Short-term disability
  • Life insurance
  • 401(b) and personal time off

Minimum education of a Bachelors (preferred) or associates degree required.

Drivers License, personal vehicle are required and candidate must be willing to travel regularly.

Computer skills including knowledge of Microsoft 365 also required.

Criminal History and driving record check, as well as a reference check will be required.

Job description will include working with clients who are receiving Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) to provide intensive case management and assist in obtaining the skills they need for employment.

Candidate maintains strong working relationships with employers and partner agencies in the area to advocate for our clients.

For consideration, please send a letter of interest with salary expectations, resume and references to:

Personnel Director – [email protected]

Or by Mail –

St. Benedict Education Center
330 East 10th Street
Erie, PA 16503


