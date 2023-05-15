Forest Area Schools Crown Prom Royalty

TIONESTA, Pa. — East Forest and West Forest schools crowned a new king and queen for the 2023 Prom celebration.

(Pictured above, from left: Slade Gilbert and Jade Gilbert of West Forest High School, and Thomas Rossey, and Harmony Fike, of East Forest High School.)

After a week of school spirit activities, dress-up days, and a volleyball tournament, the upperclassmen at East Forest High School selected Thomas Rossey and Harmony Fike.

Rossey is the son of Christina Rossey of Marienville.

Fike is the daughter of Lloyd and Jennifer Fike of Marienville.

Jade Gilbert and Slade Gilbert were chosen to be queen and king of this year’s West Forest High School senior class. The twins are the children of Tracy Gilbert and Scott Gilbert of Tionesta.

After the crowning, all the students and guests enjoyed the music and dancing to DigiTrax and the refreshments provided.

