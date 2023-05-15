Keystone Biology II Class Observes Open-Heart Surgery at Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Students from Keystone Jr./Sr. High School traveled to Allegheny General Hospital on May 10 to observe an open-heart surgery.

Mr. Baker’s Biology II class of Juniors and Seniors was able to see, from start to completion, an entire triple by-pass surgery.

The students were able to observe numerous professionals and the roles they play during the procedure. The opportunity is available to all western Pennsylvania high school students through the Allegheny Health Network.

The following students chose to write about the experience. Here are their views:

Kennedy: KHS Senior

“The open heart surgery was a super cool experience and was awesome to see everything that goes on in the operating room. I loved getting to see so many incredible doctors perform an important surgery; they are very impressive.”

Alma: KHS Senior

“Being able to experience the open heart surgery is something I am extremely grateful for. It helped solidify my hopes for a future in the medical field and showed me the actual process of a surgery. I can now definitely see myself wanting to be part of such an import, life-changing process.”

Reagan: KHS Senior

“Being able to see an open heart surgery was very cool. It’s something I probably won’t ever get to do again, so I’m thankful to attend an experience like that. The doctors were so impressive and proficient during the surgery.”

Josie: KHS Senior

“Seeing that surgery made me realize that doing something like that might be my future job. Without seeing it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t have known that I would have wanted anything to do with it.”

Caleb: KHS Junior

“Having the great opportunity to view the open heart surgery was extremely wonderful and quite a sight to see. It’s not everyday you see this, and it sure opened a greater perspective of the medical field and it’s intriguing work. As much as a story brings the vision to life in our heads, being able to be there and experience it really gives the greater prompt to look into the medical field.”

Kylee: KHS Junior

“The open heart surgery field trip was certainly an eye opening experience. The staff were super-welcoming and professional, and it helped me realize that I might want a career in the medical field. It was a very cool experience watching them slow down, stop, and eventually re-start the heart. Honestly, if I could go again, I would!”

Alison: KHS Junior

“I am extremely grateful to have been able to experience something as extraordinary as this. This was something I never thought I would see, but I am so glad I did. I did not know they used a vein from your leg for bypass surgery, and I thought that was very impressive. Also, the titanium wire used to close the sternum will stay forever. All in all, I would definitely say this is one of the coolest things I have ever witnessed, and if I could watch it again, I would. The doctors did an amazing job and I’m so lucky to have been among the students whom experienced something like this, thank you.”

Mariah: KHS Junior

“I very much enjoyed watching the heart surgery at Allegheny General Hospital. There was lots of room to see, but if you ended up straining yourself, you were able to watch the surgery through a camera on one of the lights. The guide was very helpful in answering questions about what was being done during the surgery and she was very friendly. Watching the surgery surprised me a little because it was so similar to the cats we had dissected in class. It was sort of like a ‘light bulb’ moment where the things we had learned on paper were being put into practice in front of us. It was such an amazing opportunity and I would love to do it again. “

Sam: KHS Junior

“The heart surgery I got to attend in Pittsburgh at Allegheny General Hospital was an experience I personally never thought I would get to witness. The doctors performing the surgery definitely knew their jobs and have done that work many times before. They never seemed worried, and even when the doctor got blood soaked, he was unfazed. Watching the opening of a living human’s chest is slightly unsettling, but an interesting sight. I was unaware they would take a vein out of the patient’s leg and use that for the bypass. Seeing how many rags they used and how much blood was lost was far more than I expected. Watching them close the chest back up with titanium wire was something I didn’t expect to see, but necessary to make the bone fuse back together. Overall, I loved the trip and enjoyed my time there greatly.”

Morgan: KHS Junior

“When I first walked into the hospital, I was experiencing a mix of emotions about what I was going to witness. Not only was I nervous for what I was about to see, I was nervous that my thoughts would change on what I wanted to do as a career. I want to become a cardiovascular perfusionist and going to observe this surgery was a great opportunity for me to get a good idea if I still wanted to pursue the job. All in all, it was an amazing experience and if you get the chance to go to something like this, I definitely recommend it.”

