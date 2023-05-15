Mark W. “Hunter” Anderson, 66, a well-known and loved Franklin area resident and businessman, died peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.

He was born June 15, 1956 in Franklin, a beloved son of June E. Brown Anderson and the late, Robert E. “Hoot” Anderson.



Hunter graduated from Rocky Grove High School with the class of 1974 but was also considered an unofficial classmate of Franklin High School’s class of ‘74 where he was invited and attended numerous class reunions.



He was the longtime Plant Manager and Dispatcher at Franklin Concrete Products where he proudly only ever missed a day of work in 35 years.Hunter was a longtime member of Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E #110; Franklin Eagles Aerie 328; as well as a 32nd degree Mason.

He also served many years on The Board of Directors of the Franklin Cemetery and was currently serving as the vice-president.



Hunter was very active in sports with our area’s youth, having been a Franklin Little League coach; coordinator and coach of Franklin’s boy’s and girl’s 5th and 6th grade basketball teams, and coached various Franklin and Rocky Grove girl’s and boy’s JV and Varsity basketball teams.

He truly enjoyed each and every child that he had the opportunity to coach.

Hunter was also inducted in 2021 to The Franklin High School Sports Hall of Fame as an assistant coach of the 2001 Boys AAA State Champion Basketball team.



He was an avid sportsman; he particularly enjoyed turkey hunting, golfing and fishing – especially in and around Florida’s Gulf Coast.

He also enjoyed playing sports in his earlier years such as basketball, softball, and baseball where he earned his life-long nickname as a result of his pitching like Catfish Hunter.

Hunter was also known for his craftsmanship.

He was quick to volunteer spending his free time lending a hand to assist friends and family with various construction projects in and around their homes.



With a ready smile and always cheerful disposition, Hunter was known as a loyal friend to many.

Quietly philanthropic, he many times helped those in need significantly, fiercely demanding no recognition.

He will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched, and by those who loved him!

He formerly attended St. John Episcopal Church in Franklin.

Although he was not an active member of the church he had a strong faith and always started his day with a devotional and ended with a prayer.



He was married June 25, 1977, to the former Tammie J. Schiffer, who survives.



In addition to his beloved wife of 45 years, surviving are his children and their families: Brett H. Anderson and his wife, Stephanie and their son, Brody; Brooke J. Kossick and her children: Isaiah and Olivia; and Ben M. Anderson and his wife, Rachael and their children: Schiffer and Aislynne.

As well as a very special bonus granddaughter.



Also surviving are his brothers: Robert E. Anderson, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Monessen; Curt C. Anderson of Franklin; and Tim L. Anderson and his wife, Jennifer of Lake Wales, FL.



Also surviving is Hunter’s father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joseph E. and A.J. Schiffer; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Chris J. Schiffer and his wife, Cheri and Todd C. Schiffer and his wife, Marcy all of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces and nephews to whom he was the ‘favorite’; as well as many extended family members and close friends including a special lifelong friendship with Michael ‘Mope’ Turner.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Joseph D. Schiffer.



Friends may call Wednesday 2-9 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.



Funeral services with interment in Franklin Cemetery will be private.



Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Hunter’s name to your local Sports Booster Club or American Red Cross.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.