One Dollar Scout Building Could be Home for New Keystone SMILES Programming

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone SMILES has some big plans for a small building in Knox.

Knox Borough is moving forward with selling the old Scout building on Petrolia Street for $1 to Keystone SMILES.

“Keystone SMILES has always wanted a space for children to learn about their environment and have never been very successful,” Executive Director Joyce Fosdick told exploreClarion.com. “It is our hope we can garnish enough resources to make all the repairs the house needs and use it as an outdoor environmental space for the school year and summer children’s programs.”

Knox Solicitor John Marshall will complete the necessary paperwork for the sale.

“It is not a huge project, but it is one in which many upgrades will give the House of Trades members hands-on experiences to improve their skills for future workforce opportunities by engaging in service activities,” Fosdick explained.

SMILES uses members of their House of Trades program, young adults, ages 16 to 24, to acquire marketable skills within the construction trades field and to do projects in different communities for individuals or community organizations.

“We have worked with Bridge Builders Community Foundation to renovate a house on 3rd Street in Oil City a few years ago,” Fosdick said. “We worked with the Zion Education Center in Farrell to renovate a vacant house for the center to use as a counseling center for preschool parents.”

House of Trades renovated a room in Foxburg in collaboration with the Borough to create a community room for their community. They are currently renovating a house in Oil City for a family dwelling which was given to SMILES for $1 from the City of Oil City.

The projects have been part of a service-learning curriculum that engages students and adults in service while learning new skills.

“Each MLK Day of Service, we choose a project to help an individual or agencies for a project,” Fosdick said.

“This year we collaborated with the Knox Ambulance Board to assist with renovations to their newly acquired facility in Knox. House of Trades members laid a new floor, installed drywall, finished, and painted it, and installed kitchen cabinets with an upgrade to the bathrooms. Once the project was completed, Board members were so pleased with the outcome, they suggested we ask the Borough Council if we could have the old Boy Scout facility they were once offered.”

SMILES made the request to Borough Council and is moving forward.

“We do not have specific plans except the hope we can generate enough money to upgrade the building that needs roof repairs, heating system repairs, electrical service work, an upgraded bathroom, painting, and landscaping.

“We want to try to use it some this summer with some basic repairs just to occupy it and then improve it over time as resources become available.”

SMILES hopes to start with kids who attend their summer programs. It also operates a preschool during the school year. Keystone SMILES serves children ages 3 through 15.

As a community-based nonprofit organization, Keystone Smiles Community Learning Center provides schools and other community-based organizations with the national service resources needed to tutor, mentor, and provide hands-on service learning programs aimed to increase the academic engagement of students across their eight-county service region.

