 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Ask Public’s Help After ATV Stolen on Doc Walker Road

Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-windowPERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of an ATV in Perry Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the theft took place between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, on Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say the stolen ATV is a blue 2001 Yamaha YFM350.

The victim is a 32-year-old Parker man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.