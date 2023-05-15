Police Ask Public’s Help After ATV Stolen on Doc Walker Road

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of an ATV in Perry Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the theft took place between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, on Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say the stolen ATV is a blue 2001 Yamaha YFM350.

The victim is a 32-year-old Parker man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

