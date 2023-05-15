Police: Driver Distracted by Cell Phone Slams into Utility Pole, Flees Scene

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of crashing his vehicle into a utility pole before fleeing the scene in Piney Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, on McEwen Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Jordan M. Heeter, of Sligo, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Trax and looked down at a cell phone that he was using.

When he looked down, Heeter’s attention shifted from the roadway to the phone, causing the vehicle to travel onto the west berm and strike a utility pole. It continued for approximately 50 before coming to final rest.

According to police, Heeter then left the vehicle at this location and left the scene.

Heeter never reported this crash, police say.

According to police, Heeter was charged with a traffic violation.

