 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police: Driver Distracted by Cell Phone Slams into Utility Pole, Flees Scene

Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

mobile-gbb3ac63ae_1920 (1)PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of crashing his vehicle into a utility pole before fleeing the scene in Piney Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, on McEwen Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Jordan M. Heeter, of Sligo, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Trax and looked down at a cell phone that he was using.

When he looked down, Heeter’s attention shifted from the roadway to the phone, causing the vehicle to travel onto the west berm and strike a utility pole. It continued for approximately 50 before coming to final rest.

According to police, Heeter then left the vehicle at this location and left the scene.

Heeter never reported this crash, police say.

According to police, Heeter was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.