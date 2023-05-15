Police Pursue Charges for Alleged Persistent Harassment and Disturbing Facebook Behavior

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — A 45-year-old man has found himself in hot water after charges were filed against him for allegedly harassing and following a New Bethlehem woman online.

Court documents indicate that the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed criminal charges against 45-year-old David Alan Matty, of Elderton, on May 10, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, a known female victim contacted Southern Clarion County Regional Police about David Matty contacting her via Facebook on August 7, 2022.

The victim resides in New Bethlehem, Clarion County, the complaint states.

Matty sent several messages to the victim and communicated to the victim repeatedly in a manner which served no legitimate purpose, according to the complaint.

Printed out conversation shows that the victim informed Matty to stop contacting her. Matty continued to contact her after being informed to stop, and created a secondary profile on Facebook to contact the victim, the complaint states.

The complaint states that the victim began to observe a vehicle believed to be Matty’s follow her in or about public places from New Bethlehem to the victim’s place of work in Clarion Borough.

According to the complaint, police say Matty engaged in a course of conduct, and repeatedly communicated to the victim under no legitimate circumstances, which placed the victim in reasonable fear of bodily injury and/or caused substantial emotional distress to the point of notifying Southern Clarion County Police after informing Matty to cease his actions.

A preliminary arraignment is set for Tuesday, May 25, at 10:15 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding on the following charges:

Harassment – Communicates Repeatedly, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment – Follows the Other Person, Summary

