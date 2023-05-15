Richard “Dick” E. Perry, age 72, of Oil City, died Friday May 12, 2023 as a result of an accidental fire behind our home.

He was born Feb 23, 1951, in Oil City, son of the late Otis F. and Mildred M. (Daum) Perry.

When Dick turned 16, he took his driving test and was so disappointed he couldn’t take me (Donna L. Books) out on a date because he failed his eye test.

After getting glasses, and several years later, I married the love of my life at the Fertigs Gospel Tabernacle on June 9, 1972.

Dick graduated from Cranberry High School in 1969.

He wrestled and competed in track and field, setting a (now since broken) school record in shot-put.

Dick graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1973 with a BS degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation.

While student teaching, he was instrumental in starting the Marine Physical Fitness Program at Oil City High School under Coach Patterson.

His first year at Slippery Rock, Dick was on the 1969-1970 wrestling team, being recognized in 2022 with the team for a “Special Achievement Award”.

He worked for Louis Kraft Company during the summers starting in 1969 while attending Slippery Rock and decided to continue employment until his retirement in 2010 after 41 years of service.

In 2022, he received his 50 year member Union Gold Card.

During winter lay-offs, he also worked for Overhead Door of Franklin and as a substitute bus driver for the Cranberry Bus Company.

After retirement, he then worked a few years for Glenn Weaver & Son until his back issues worsened.

Dick turned his life over to Jesus when a teenager and tried to live his life pleasing to the Lord.

We attended Christ Fellowship and in the late 1980’s, Dick started a Boys Club for boys to learn life skills.

He was a very hard worker and good provider for our family.

He did without material things preferring to spend time together as a family.

I know Dick loved me very much and always put me first.

We made a good team and would have celebrated our 51st anniversary next month.

I called him Sweetums.

Dick appreciated Southern Gospel music and sang in a quartet in his younger years.

When the children were young, we had a little family band called the “Perry Pickers” that all four of us played an instrument and traveled around to various churches.

Dick played the bass guitar.

He and I enjoyed going on several cruises for anniversary markers: Hawaii 35th, Bermuda 40th (with the whole family), Alaska 45th, and then for our 50th, we rented a house at Sandbridge Beach, VA, celebrating with the whole family again: Curt and Michelle, Ryan and Lacy, River, Ellabay, Mariner, and Navy.

Dick was a man of few words and not a bragger, but he was very proud of his daughter, son and four grandchildren.

His hobbies were gardening, fishing, ice fishing, and hunting; boating, water skiing, and camping on the water at Tionesta Dam.

I liked riding with him on our motorcycle.

Dick was fond of backhoe excavation and concrete work.

He used his backhoe to dig out the basement for our house.

Another passion was playing tennis and volleyball.

Dick was diagnosed with Factor V Leiden in 2018 after suffering blood clots in his legs causing several strokes and many TIA’s.

The strokes left him with instability and fatigue issues, and along with his constant back pain, he kept going without complaint.

He continued to cut and split wood a little at a time to keep the wood stove heating our home.

For everyone who knows Dick, knows that he was a “behind the scenes” kind of guy and would not appreciate me mentioning these accomplishments but I believe he deserves recognition.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Donna, his brother Jim (Sherry) Perry of Freeport FL, his daughter Michelle (Curt) Elliott of Lynchburg VA, his son Ryan (Lacy) Perry of Venus, and grandchildren River Perry of Cheney, WA, Ellabay, Mariner, and Navy Perry of Venus; brother-in-law, Leland (Karen) Books, sister-in-law, Judy (Dave) Carlson, sister-in-law Leatrice (Jerry) Brosius, brother-in-law, Mark (Carol) Books and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, brother-in-law Rick Books (one of his best friends), brother-in-law, Ray Mitchell and nephew Monty Mitchell.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 11 am to 2 pm at Christ Fellowship, 2305 Old State Road, Venus where a funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Rich Tygert officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to Christ Fellowship Missionary Fund or charity of your choice.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Please visit the Tribute Wall at www.morrisonhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.

