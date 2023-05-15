Robert L. “Redbone” McCullough, 80, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, PA.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Rimersburg, PA, the son of Merle Lewis and Myrtle (Johns) McCullough.

Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Rimersburg VFW and the American Legion.

He previously worked as a trucker driver for Bracken Construction, Dave Lucas Trucking and most recently as a driver for Clarion County Meals on Wheels.

Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, taking walks and watching westerns.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family and catching up with his friends at the VFW each day exactly at 3PM and 7 PM.

Robert will be lovingly remembered for his friendly personality and his love to talk to everyone.

His memory will be cherished by his son, Terry McCullough of Rimersburg; daughter, Diana Hilles and husband, LeRoy Burlingame of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, Lance Fancher and wife, Shanelle, Brianna McCullough, Mollee McCullough and Cassidy McCullough; great-grandchild, Noelle Fancher; and his brother, James McCullough and wife, Connie of Rimersburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Barbara J. McCullough, whom he married on Sept. 26, 1970 and who passed away on April 22, 2020.

Friends and family will be received from 1- 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Military Honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Rimersburg Veteran’s Memorial Park, PO Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Robert’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

