Samuel Arthur Swartz, 89, of Utica, went to Heaven in the evening of May 12, 2023 at The Caring Place with his family by his side.

He would have been 90 next month.

Born on June 28, 1933 in Cranberry Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Elmer Clair and Mildred (Hepler) Swartz.

Sam proudly served in the US Army for three years as a Paratrooper during the Korean War.

On December 11, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Lee Cauvel, she survives.

They were married in the parsonage of the Victory Heights United Brethren Church by the Rev. Tommy Stewart.

Sam worked in the Maintenance Department at Polk Center and retired after 27 years.

He was a family man and dearly loved his sons.

He was always willing to help no matter the circumstances.

In later years, he truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Bill, Grover, Mike, Jack and Floyd Swartz; his sisters Leila Naugle, Marie Kastor and Dorothy Sollinger and Rose; his daughter-in-law, Sandy Swartz.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Donna Lee of 68 years; his sons, Samuel Lee Swartz, Bruce Swartz and his wife Jenny, and Shane Swartz and his fiancee, Yvonne; his grandchildren Steve Swartz, Mandy Beasley and her husband, Chris, Corey Swartz, Taylor Swartz and her fiancee, Nate, and Aryanna and Ava Swartz; his 4 great granddaughters and his 2 great-great granddaughters.

Friends are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 4 pm to 7 pm and Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from Noon to 1 pm with funeral services immediately following at 1 pm with Rev. Virginia LaVan Gadsby, pastor of the New Lebanon Community Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sam’s name to ABC Life Center, 323 13th Street, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Sam’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

