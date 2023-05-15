Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter, 90, of Parker passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Parker personal care home where she had been a resident for the last several years.

Born April 8, 1933, in Callensburg; she was a daughter of the late Paul Edward Troutman and Wilda V. (Bashline) Troutman.

She married Edgar C. Heeter Jr., on September 24, 1949.

They had been married 61 years when he passed away on November 27, 2010.

She is also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Richard Weckerly and Thomas Ochs.

Survived by sons, Larry W. Heeter and wife, Barb, of Petrolia, Michael A. Heeter and wife, Sandy, of Knox and Rick L. Heeter and wife, Tina, of Parker; a daughter, Lori Sue Altmire and husband, Charles, of Seneca; 12 grandchildren, Amy (David) Stowe, Heather Heeter, Jeromy (Wendy) Heeter, Alisa (William) Prichard, Jonathan (Jane) Heeter, Justin Heeter, Shana (Chris) Carroll, Joshua Fisher, Lyndsay (Ben) Hunter, Evan (Melinda) Heeter Monica (Mark) Barner and Doug (Rose) Altmire; 20 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Thomas, Keenan, Gunnar, Gabe, Gavin, Spencer, Jordan, Alivia, Delaney, Luca, Hannah, Sophie, Grace, Jacquelyn, William, Audree, Evelyn, Brynn, and Amber; sisters, Diane Ochs, and Von Weckerly; brothers, Paul (Mary Lou) Troutman, David (Janet) Troutman; many nieces and nephews.

Shirley worked at the Parker Glass Factory.

She was a 50-year VFW Ladies Auxiliary member, serving as past president and district commander.

She served as president during the Vietnam War where she was responsible for organizing and shipping goods to the troops.

She enjoyed card games, collecting baby dolls, and crocheted blankets for everyone in the family.

She was a very kind person who would lend a helping hand to anyone.

She loved to dance and have fun and enjoyed having a glass of wine.

Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and her family.

She was the best mother-in-law anyone could hope for.

She will be missed as she was loved by so many.

Friends of Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter., who died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne St., Parker, Monday, May 15th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral service will be at the funeral home Tuesday, May 16th at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Callensburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.