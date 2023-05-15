Clarion Area Spring Band Concert to Be Held Tuesday Night

CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Junior/Senior High Spring Band Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the Clarion Area High School Auditorium.

The concert is open to the public.

Band Director Sarah Dawson will conduct both bands.

The Clarion Area High School is located at 219 Liberty Street, in Clarion.

