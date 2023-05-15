Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Drake
Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 12:05 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Drake!
Drake is an adult male Siberian Husky.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
Tri-County Animal Rescue Center says Drake is friendly, cooperative, playful, and affectionate.
He was surrendered to the rescue center when his owner could no longer properly care for him.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.