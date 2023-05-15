SPONSORED: Rebecca Weckerly Reminds Voters of Qualifications, Experience Amid Upcoming Election

CLARION CO., Pa. — Deputy Register and Recorder for Clarion County Rebekah Weckerly issued the following statement as part of her campaign for the office of Register and Recorder.

I am Rebekah Weckerly, Deputy Register and Recorder for Clarion County. I am running for the office of Register and Recorder on May 16, 2023.

I am uniquely qualified for the position due to the fact that I am the only candidate who is performing daily in nearly all aspects of the Register and Recorder’s position.

I work side by side with long-serving and well-respected Register and Recorder, Greg Mortimer, from whom I have received all my training. I am honored to have his endorsement for my candidacy.

I record deeds, mortgages, and other land documents daily, both from attorneys and those which we receive by mail. I ensure all documents meet the very specific standards required for recording.

I am also responsible for recording all documents submitted through our e-recording system. I have recorded more than 500 e-recordings alone since January alone.

I have opened numerous estates over the years, both for probate and for inheritance tax purposes. I administer oaths for executors and administrators and I insure all documents have met the specifications outlined by the law. I follow each estate through its course, ensuring all laws are followed and forms are accurate and recorded in a specific time frame according to the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

I docket and record every Inheritance Tax payment made in the office for both Joint Bank Accounts and Estate Taxes.

I am responsible for daily accounting for both Orphans’ Court and Register of Wills. As Deputy Register and Recorder, I am responsible for monthly financial accounting reports to the Commonwealth for Recorder of Deeds. These reports are very detailed accounts of all transactions within the office, including reality transfers tax, escrow reports and distribution of funds, to name a few.

I administer marriage licenses on a regular basis and record DD214 for former military personnel.

I also docket petitions and orders from the court as they pertain to the Register of Wills and Orphans Court.

While the Register and Recorder’s Office does not do any abstracting, deed or title searches, I am regularly assisting residents to find the documents they need. I would like to emphasize that I believe this office to be one of service. Some of the most important records in one’s life are recorded in the Register and Recorder’s Office, and I have a great deal of respect for that fact.

The best way I know to honor that respect is to ensure these documents are perfectly documented, preserved and easily accessible when needed.

I am committed to the Office of Register and Recorder and I will be ready to serve Clarion County on day one.

Vote May 16th for Rebekah Weckerly. The ONLY candidate with proven experience and proven service to Clarion County.