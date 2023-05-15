VNA Extended Care Offers Multiple Services to Clarion and Forest County Communities
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Jamie McGuire, the Director of VNA Extended Care, offers information on Clarion Forest VNA Extended Care’s services.
Jamie told exploreClarion.com that there are multiple services offered to the Clarion and Forest County communities.
“One of the greatest benefits of the care the center provides is the community involvement that the clients partake in,” Jamie explained.
“They come here during the day for community involvement, so they stay active in the community. Some folks have been coming here for fifteen years, so this is where their friends are. They come here to socialize.”
How the Adult Daily Living Center Can Benefit Your Family and Loved One
To be eligible for the VNA Adult Daily Living Center, a client must be a resident of this commonwealth with a functional impairment who is 60 or older. A client can also be 18 years or older with post-stroke dementia or a dementia related disease such as Alzheimer’s and be eligible for services.
A person can also be eligible if they require assistance to meet personal needs and perform basic daily activities which is determined by an intake screening process.
The VNA Adult Daily Living Center is a community-based group setting that seeks to meet the need of physically and/or mentally impaired adults to maintain or improve their level of function.
Located at 405 Main Street, Shippenville, Pa, the center offers personal care, therapeutic activities, and nutritional snacks along with lunch provided through the Clarion Area on Aging.
Throughout the day, clients participate in activities such as card games, bingo, sing-a-longs, baking groups, music, the daily news, exercise, outdoor activities, and a variety of other crafts and games.
Weather permitting, clients love to be outdoors at the gazebo.
Personal care is provided throughout the day for clients such as assistance in the restroom, showering, and nutritional snacks and a meal.
Every quarter each client has a nursing assessment completed by a RN to monitor their vital signs and to review the client’s health status.
Jamie said, “Some staff members have been working at the center for as long as 20 years.”
All of the staff members are certified to provide CPR and first aid in the event the client has a medical emergency.
Most clients are transported to the center by family members, but Clarion County Transportation also provides rides for clients who need them.
Clients currently attending the daily living center range from the ages of 22 to 80.
Services are either paid by self-pay or certain insurances.
When asked what about their care McGuire is most proud of as Director, she said, “The clients enjoy coming here. They look forward to it. These are their friends. We are here to help families who get burnt out and don’t know how they are going to take care of their loved one. We are here to help those families. We are proud that they love coming here.”
The center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is licensed by the Department of Aging.
The VNA Extended Care Private Duty Program Assists With the Personal Freedom of Their Clients
The Private Duty Program offers home care that is provided by the VNA’s home attendants.
The Home Care services can include help with personal care such as bathing, dressing, and grooming. meal preparation, reminders and assistance to take their medication, shopping and errands, light housekeeping (vacuuming, dusting, mopping, cleaning the bathroom, etc.), laundry, and socialization and companionship.
Individuals don’t have to be alone to qualify for this care. If a partner cannot take care of a spouse due to physical reasons or otherwise, a home attendant can provide the appropriate care needed.
Private Duty is paid for by either self-pay, some long-term care insurance, or veteran’s benefits.
The program is licensed by the Department of Health.
For more information about these programs and the Clarion Forest VNA and its affiliates, visit www.cfvna.org or call 814-782-3036.
