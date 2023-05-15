 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: TV Stolen from Clarion Township Apartment

Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

TV Stolen from Clarion Township Apartment

According to a report released on Friday, May 12, Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that happened at Hillside Apartments on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say a 51-inch Toshiba TV was stolen sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, and 5:10 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

The TV is valued at $300.00.

The victim is an 18-year-old Clarion man.

False Unemployment Claim in Salem Township

According to a release issued on Friday, May 12, PSP Clarion is investigating a theft by deception related to a false unemployment claim.

Police say the incident was reported at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, on Turkey City Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 35-year-old Knox man.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.