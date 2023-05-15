State Police Calls: TV Stolen from Clarion Township Apartment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

TV Stolen from Clarion Township Apartment

According to a report released on Friday, May 12, Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that happened at Hillside Apartments on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say a 51-inch Toshiba TV was stolen sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, and 5:10 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

The TV is valued at $300.00.

The victim is an 18-year-old Clarion man.

False Unemployment Claim in Salem Township

According to a release issued on Friday, May 12, PSP Clarion is investigating a theft by deception related to a false unemployment claim.

Police say the incident was reported at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, on Turkey City Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 35-year-old Knox man.

