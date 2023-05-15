 

Vehicle Slams into Tree, Road Sign Along Fisher Strattanville Road

Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-light-barMILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Fisher Strattanville Road on Thursday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, on Fisher Strattanville Road in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2023 Subaru Impreza driven by 36-year-old Kurt P. Becker, of Oil City, attempted to negotiate and righthand curve “at a speed which was not reasonable or prudent.”

In doing so, Becker’s vehicle traveled through both lanes of the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle then collided with a PennDOT road sign.

Becker was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Becker was charged with a traffic violation.


