Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayMostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 62. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday NightClear, with a low around 34. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 9 mph.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 47.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday NightA chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 45.
MondaySunny, with a high near 74.

