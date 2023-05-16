7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayMostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 62. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday NightClear, with a low around 34. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 9 mph.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 47.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday NightA chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 45.
MondaySunny, with a high near 74.
