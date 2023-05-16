Charles Arthur “Chuck” Swanson, age 87, originally of Allouez, Superior, WI, died Monday afternoon, 24 April, at Brookville Hospital, Brookville, PA.

Born April 8, 1936, in Superior, Chuck was the son of the late Margaret (Anderson) and Arthur Swanson.

Although Chuck was an only child, it was during his childhood that he met schoolmates and lifelong friends Frank, Kenny, Bob, and Gary, who were like brothers.

In 1954, Chuck graduated from East High School and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

When his father passed away in 1955, Chuck returned home; he then worked as an oar boat deckhand and a switchman for the Great Northern Railway until he enlisted in the Army in 1958.

Chuck served for two years as a crypto operator before being honorably discharged in 1960; he then returned to college and earned his Bachelors of Science.

From 1961-1964, Chuck taught in Detroit, MI, before accepting a position at Arrowhead High School in Hartland, WI, from which he retired, after 30 years, in 1994.

Chuck met the love of his life, Lisette (Thiede) Karls, while working at Arrowhead High School, and they married on April 22, 1992.

Chuck loved his wife dearly, often remarking that they were joined at the hip, always together.

At Arrowhead, Chuck taught biology, ecology, zoology, anatomy, and physical science while also earning his Masters in both biology and education.

Chuck also had a true passion for his work: he regularly devised experiments and field trips outside the normal curriculum, believing strongly in the process of doing and observing.

Chuck started the school’s recycling program and ecology club, and he co-coached the Academic Decathlon team with his wife for seven years, four of which they were state finalists.

Chuck was awarded Teacher of the Year multiple times, his district’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year, voted Outstanding Educator, and was a National Association of Biology Teachers finalist.

Chuck also greatly enjoyed following local sports, exploring and antiquing through local communities with his wife, and spending their summers at their cabin on Long Lake, fishing and getting involved in the community.

A colorful character, Chuck organized celebrations of St. Urho (who purportedly rid Finland of grasshoppers, thereby saving the grape crop on March 16, 1977) from his teaching days to his retirement days.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Chuck is survived by his stepsons Col. Christopher D. (Helen) Karls, USAF (Ret.), of Keswick, VA, and Dr. Jeffrey P. (Danette) Karls of Fisher, PA; two grandchildren, Maj. Alexandria Karls, PA ANG, and LTJG Maxwell (Aubree) Karls, USN; and a great-granddaughter, Cooper Karls.

Per Chuck’s wishes, no services will be held; an interment will be held in WI at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.