Charles R. “Chooch” Majesky, 74, of Venus, formerly of Philadelphia, died at UPMC Northwest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born in Philadelphia on October 28, 1948 to the late Raymond and Josephine (Milko) Majesky.

He attended schools in Philadelphia.

He enjoyed spending his summers with his grandmother in Nemacolin, near Pittsburgh.

Chooch lived a very full and unique life.

He was a very good ice skater in his youthful days and was wanted by the Ice Capades to perform.

He went in to boxing for a short time and had a chance to spar with Cassius Clay (Muhammed Ali).

He attended Woodstock in New York.

He loved motorcycles and owned seven Harleys at one time, and rode to California three times.

In the late 60s/early 70s he belonged to Hells Angels (San Diego chapter) but was known to be a ‘good guy in bad situations.’

Chooch lived in Burbank, California for a while and frequented Malibu Beach and knew stars like Willie Nelson, Chubby Checker, Mercedes McCambridge; and almost dated Janis Joplin.

While living in the Philadelphia area, he lived near the Delaware River and loved boats and was very knowledgeable of all things nautical.

He was involved in search and rescue operations on the Delaware River and the Atlantic Ocean.

He belonged to the Wissinoming Yacht Club in the Philadelphia area and owned his yacht, “The Sea Dream.”

He and his longtime friend, Bill Dill, had plans to sell their yachts and purchase a tall sailboat to sail around the world, but sadly Bill passed away before that dream could happen.

He was adopted into the Six Nations Tuscarora and Seneca Nations and attended numerous powwows and rendezvous.

His native name was Makwa-Joy-Yeh-Geh-En-No-Toh.

Chooch was very close with his Native American mentor, Chief Ha-Ta-Ha.

He enjoyed photography, woodworking, nature, feeding the wild animals (which he loved and bonded with), chopping Harleys, and his church and faith.

He was a humble, good natured soul who enjoyed having a good time and laughing with others.

He worked as a truck driver for Budd Company and Berman Trucking Group in Philadelphia; and was self-employed as an owner/operator in his landscaping and tree removal service business.

He enjoyed working and was a hard worker.

He worked until his health no longer permitted him to continue.

In Philadelphia, he attended St. Katherine of Siena Church.

Locally, he was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, St. Joseph Parish, where he enjoyed attending mass and visiting with the parishioners.

He was especially close with Father Matt Ruyechan, a former priest there.

Charles even considered becoming a monk earlier in his life.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas Majesky and Stephen Majesky, both of Florida; a daughter, Brandy Mora of Colorado; numerous grandchildren, cousins, and friends; and his long-time companion, Nancy McFetridge of Oil City.

He had many special people in his life including the Harry Moon family, members of the Pilgrim Holiness Church Camp in Venus, Joe Campo and family of Strattanville, the Coe family of Venus, and the Stephens and Motter families, formerly of Venus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; the Simon family of Shippenville; and his very close friends Bill Dill and Tommy “Moose” Simon.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday (May 17) at 9:30 a.m. in St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Oil City with Father Jonathan Schmolt as celebrant.

He will be laid to rest with his parents in Philadelphia.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences, or to make a donation online, visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.