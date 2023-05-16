Local Woman Accused of Child Endangerment Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman accused of child endangerment is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Stevie Leigh Davis, of East Brady, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, at 9:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Davis faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

She was released on her own recognizance during a preliminary arraignment on March 13.

Details of the case:

On January 5, 2023, around 2:53 p.m.,, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department received a CY-104 referral from the Clarion County District Attorney’s office and Clarion County Children and Youth Services regarding an alleged child endangerment of a known juvenile, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, the CY-104 referral stated that the known juvenile had experienced a medical emergency on the evening of January 4, 2023, around 10:45 p.m. The referral stated the juvenile had contacted a relative via Facebook Messenger and told her about the medical emergency. The referral went on to state that Stevie Davis did not know about the medical emergency at first until the known relative notified Davis within 10 to 15 minutes of speaking to the juvenile.

The referral also stated that a CVS worker went to the residence around 8:30 a.m. on January 5, 2023, and Davis had not taken the juvenile for any medical attention. The referral report states that the caseworker had to prompt Davis to take the juvenile to the hospital, the complaint states.

On January 27, 2023, an interview was conducted at the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Station with the known relative. She reported that she had received a phone call from the known juvenile on the evening of January 4, 2023, the complaint indicates.

The officer then asked the known relative if she knew why Davis did not take the juvenile to the hospital, and the known relative stated that Davis had thought the known juvenile was fine and did not have any gas in her vehicle. The known relative added that she had told Davis to take the known juvenile to the hospital, and Davis planned to take the known juvenile to her doctor the following morning.

On February 9, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., an officer from Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, along with a CYS caseworker, conducted an interview at the station with Davis. Davis stated that the Children and Youth had come to the residence the day following the medical emergency due to another issue, and she had reported to them what had happened. CYS had instructed Davis to take the known juvenile to the hospital for evaluation, and Davis complied, the complaint indicates.

Davis stated that it was a “bad judgment call” on her end by not wanting to take the juvenile to the emergency room, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Davis on March 1, 2023.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

