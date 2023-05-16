Dr. Richard Dennis “Denny” Hetrick, 82, of Clarion passed away peacefully early Friday morning, May 12, 2023 at his home.

He was born on June 10, 1940 in Rimersburg; son of the late Richard Ray and Ruth Louise Schick Hetrick.

Dennis was a man of many things throughout his life.

In 1958 at the young age of 18 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

July 7, 1961, he returned home as Lance Corporal Richard D. Hetrick.

Soon after, he got accepted into Clarion University to start his career.

Graduating with his Bachelor’s Degree in Speech/Speech Correction, he continued on to receive his Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology at Purdue University.

As if his Master’s Degree wasn’t enough, Denny went on for his PhD in Speech Pathology from Kent State University.

He started his career as a Speech Pathologist in Wilmington, Delaware, which ended shortly after he decided to move back to Clarion.

On December 20, 1969, Denny married the love of his life, June McElhattan.

In 1970, Denny and June moved to Dexter, Maine where he became the Director of Speech and Hearing Services as well as a Speech Pathologist.

2 years later, they move back to Clarion where they finally decided to stay and start their family.

Together they had a son and twin girls.

In 1972, he was hired back at Clarion University where he was an Assistant Professor and Chairman in the Speech Pathology and Audiology Department, and then moved his way up to Professor.

He also served as active Dean of College Education and Human Services.

Up until the early 2000s, Denny was a Professor and Chairman in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department.

Within the 30+ years of teaching, he was an active member of 37 different committees.

After retirement, Denny enjoyed his days golfing, being in his garden, spending hours in the kitchen cooking, and watching western movies and days of our lives.

He was a man of many, but simple at that.

If you knew Denny, you knew his favorite time of day, Happy Hour.

OJ and vodka, but every now and then he would switch it up.

He also never left his cigarettes behind.

Denny is survived by his twin daughters, Amy Rouze and Betsy Hetrick; his grandchildren, Luke Rouze and Talis Hetrick; and his siblings, Barb (Ted) Anthony, Terry (Bonnie) Hetrick, Jack Hetrick, and Jeri (Joe) Klepfer; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his sunshine, Ashley, and her family as well as his cat, Birdie, and his dog, Chance.

In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his beautiful and loving wife, June, and his beloved son, Terry Jason “T.J.” Hetrick.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Denny’s wishes, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Inurnment will take place at the Clarion Cemetery.

