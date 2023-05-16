 

Ellen Powell

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2iwfVbKBbdoDiQms (1)Ellen Powell, 65, of Tionesta, passed away of natural causes on May 13, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Oil City on October 30, 1957 to the late William and Lucile (Slater) Beichner.

Ellen is survived by her children: David Powell, Andy Powell, and Dawn Connor; Siblings, William Beichner, Cindy Beicher and Judy Bacher.

She is also survived by 9 grandchildren.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Terri Powell and brother, Lee Beichner.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home with Rev. James Fillhart of the Roseville Independent Chapel officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


