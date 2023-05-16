Elwood C. Neiswonger, 87, of Penn St., New Bethlehem, died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Born September 25, 1935 in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Ethel Radaker Neiswonger.

He was a graduate of Summerville Redbank Joint School and proudly served with the US Army for 8 years.

He was part of 82nd and 101st Airborne Division during the Korean Era.

On December 24, 1991 at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem, he married the former Shirley Krauss. She survives.

Early in his career, Elwood was a successful salesman for Divco-Wayne/ ABC Homes.

He then became owner of the former Deer Head Mobile Home Sales on Rt 66.

He became a heavy equipment operator for C&K Coal, and then drove over-the-road for Master Carrier.

He also enjoyed being a bus driver during his retirement years for Bowersox Bus Company.

He was a member of New Bethlehem First Church of God, Hawthorn Lions Club and the American Legion.

Elwood also volunteered at the New Bethlehem Food Bank for several years.

Elwood enjoyed spending time in his large garage and operating machinery.

He loved driving, and was especially fond of his pickup trucks.

Elwood also enjoyed traveling to Florida for many winters, as well as towing his travel trailer and spending winters in South Carolina.

Elwood was a mentor and role model to many, especially to his grandsons Ryan and Nathan.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Shirley; are his son, Elwood K.nNeiswonger; his daughter, Diane Neiswonger-Niccolai; his step-daughter, Patricia Krauss; step-daughter Heidi Piper and step-son Brian (Dawne) McIntyre; sisters, Deretha (William) Barger, Pauline (Bernard) George, Wilda Croyle and Sylvia (David) Fields; 12 grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; and 3 great-great grandkids.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy (Fike) Neiswonger; and 2 infant grandchildren.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa. has been entrusted with the final arrangements.

Interment, Military Honor Service and graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2PM at Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County with Pastor Randy Hopper, presiding.

In lieu of flowers his family suggests memorial donation be made in Mr. Neiswonger’s memory to either the American Heart Association or the New Bethlehem Food Bank.

