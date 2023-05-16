Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

Kronospan’s Clarion Branch is hiring for multiple positions.

Why could Kronospan be a good career move for you?

Kronospan offers full benefits:

Health

Dental

Vision

Disability

Life

401K + Company Contribution

Vacation Days and Holiday Pay

All of which employees are eligible for after their 90-day probation period.

Competitive wages – there are different areas of manufacturing that qualify for different pay grades. Base pay rate for those working in rotating shifts is $15 – it goes up from there.

More time at home – Because of the way Kronospan shifts are set up, employees are spending 7 out of 14 days at work verses 10 out of 14. That is averaging over 70 extra full days not spent at work per year compared to a traditional 9-5. It works that way because of Kronospan’s (7a-7p and 7p-7a) 12-hour shifts. This means less entire days spent at work.

For a full list of job openings visit and to apply visit the Kronospan website:

https://kronospan-candidate.talent-soft.com/job/list-of-jobs.aspx?lcid=2057&facet_Entity=530

Interested individuals may also apply in person.

Those interested may also email [email protected] for a paper application or call 814-226-8032 for more details.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.