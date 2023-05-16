Foringer Outduels Dunn as Redbank Valley Edges Clarion-Limestone, 3-1

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Mackenzie Foringer tossed a four-hitter and her teammates took advantage of a couple defensive mistakes to help the Redbank Valley softball team defeat Clarion-Limestone, 3-1, on Tuesday afternoon at the Redbank Valley Elementary School.

(Pictured above, Mackenzie Foringer/photo by Laura Neiswonger)

Foringer allowed one unearned run on four hits. She walked one batter while striking out nine.

“Mackenzie is a true bulldog on the mound as she took a ball off the knee in the first game of the doubleheader last night,” said Redbank Valley coach Lee Miller. “She walked it off and came back strong and she gave us another great performance tonight.”

Jenna Dunn pitched well enough in her own right for C-L, allowing three unearned runs on eight hits. She didn’t allow a walk while striking out seven batters.

“I’ve said it before and today was no different that Jenna has pitched way better than her stats indicate,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “She did a great job again today and gave us a chance, we just couldn’t muster any run support for her.”



Foringer led off the first inning with a single that was misplayed in right field and she attempted to circle the bases, but was thrown out at home plate by a relay throw that came to Dunn, who fired to catcher Abby Knapp for the tag at home. After the second out of the inning, Quinn White hit a triple and this time the relay throw got past the third baseman allowing White to score for a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs scored their second run in the third inning as Alara Altobelli singled and stole second and third base. After a strikeout and a line drive to first base kept her at third with two outs, Taylor Ripple hit a ball to second base, but the throw was mishandled, allowing Ripple to reach and White to score for the 2-0 lead.

Back-to-back singles by Paytin Polka and Bella Orr put runners at first and third. The Lions then tried to pick off Orr at first base, but she stayed in a rundown long enough to allow courtesy runner Molly Edmonds to score the third run for a 3-0 lead.

“I actually called that play in my visit to the mound,” said Craig. “I knew she was getting too big of a lead and we wanted to pick her off first, hoping for the second out and keeping the runner at third. I didn’t want runners at second and third with one out. Things didn’t work out, so I will take the blame for that one.”

C-L then scored its run in the fifth inning as Olivia Smith reached second base on a throwing error. Kaylee Smith blooped a single to left field, moving Smith to third. After a fly out to short center field kept Smith at third, Jade Terrana reached on another throwing error, which allowed Olivia Smith to score. Anna Huffman walked to load the bases. However, a pop up to second base off the bat of Knapp doubled off Huffman at first base to end the threat.

“For the most part, our defense has played pretty well this season,” said Miller. “We made a few mistakes today, but in general we’ve played pretty good defense. We know we can score some runs, so we feel if they hit Mackenzie a bit that our defense should be able to make the plays behind her.”

In the sixth the Lions put runners at second and third with two outs before a strikeout ended the threat.

“We’ve actually been playing better than our record would indicate this season,” said Craig. “We actually played one of our better defensive games today. We just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”

Orr and Altobeilli each recorded two hits for Redbank with Orr hitting a double. Foringer, White, Polka, and Sammi Bowser each added one hit with White hitting a triple.

Dunn collected two hits to lead C-L including a double while Kaylee Smith and Jade Terrana each added one hit. Terrana drove in the only run for C-L.



