John William Wallace

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Hedfp5RYfWDPg0Jw (1)John William Wallace, a resident of Franklin, Pennsylvania, formerly of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, unexpectedly passed away Saturday at the age of 58, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends.

The loving son to William and Nancy Wallace who survive in Tionesta, John was known for his unwavering dedication to his family.

He was a proud Army veteran and Penn State graduate.

John’s passion for working with animals led him to a rewarding career as Sergeant and K-9 officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

He was especially proud of his contributions as a certified U.S. Customs and Border Protection canine instructor and trainer for other officers.

He found joy in the outdoors, sharing countless adventures with his daughters and beloved dogs.

John pursued various hobbies such as ski trips with his daughters, golfing with his friends, and hunting with his father at the Hodge Lodge.

He coached and refereed high school basketball programs, leaving a lasting impact on the young athletes he mentored.

He was immensely proud of his daughters and their accomplishments, finding fulfillment in their successes.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two sisters, Sue Heasley and Pat (John) Merkovsky, all of Pittsburgh, PA.

John’s memory will forever be treasured by his daughters, Grace (Patrick) Wallace of Anchorage, Alaska, and Jill Wallace of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In addition, he will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews: Elese (Mike) Merkovsky, Andi (Adam) Heasley, John Merkovsky, Matt Merkovsky, Katie Heasley, and Luke Merkovsky.

He also has countless close friends that will miss him dearly.

John will be sorely missed by all of those he touched.

Above all, he would like to be remembered as a good dad and a decent golfer.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, May 20 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tionesta.

Calling hours will be held from 12pm to 1pm followed by a short service.

Online condolences may be shared at https://www.wimerfuneralhome.com/.


