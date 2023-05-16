Kolton Scott Reesman, 13, of New Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 as a result of an UTV accident.

He was born on Sept. 23, 2009 in Kittanning, PA, the beloved son of Kevin S. and Heidi S. (McGaughey) Reesman.

Kolton was in 7th grade at West Shamokin High School.

He was a lifelong resident of Wayne Township where he loved riding tractors, using the backhoe and dozer, spotting for deer, and working on trucks at the garage.

Kolton liked to draw, listening to music, history, planes, Legos and playing on his PS4.

He enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family and friends, family movie nights and riding with his little brother, Keaton.

Kolton was very loving, sweet, kind, funny and helpful; he had a unique laugh and an amazing smile.

His memory will be cherished by his parents; his brother, Keaton S. Reesman at home; paternal grandfather, Buddy Reesman and paternal grandmother, Kelly (Zamperini) Reesman both of Wayne Township; maternal grandfather Bill McGaughey of Kittanning and maternal grandmother, Sue (Schrecengost) McGaughey of Yatesboro; and paternal great-grandparents Jim and JoAnne Zamperini of Fairmount City.

Kolton will also be missed by his aunts and uncles, Keith (Heather) Reesman of Greensburg, Kory Reesman of Wayne Township, and Billie (Nathan) Gleason of Yatesboro; and cousins, Jazmyn, Kassidy, and Drake Gleason, Arnie McGaughey and Adelyn Reesman.

Kolton was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Gene and Evelyn Reesman; and his maternal great-grandparents, Ralph and Betty McGaughey and Lyle and Dorothy Schrecengost.

Friends and family will be received from 2 – 4 PM and 6 – 9 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 East Main Street, Dayton, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Foresha officiating.

Interment will be on the family farm in Wayne Township, PA.

Online condolences may be shared at https://www.bauerfuneral.com/.

