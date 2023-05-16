Mackenzie Parks Pivotal at Plate, in Circle in Key A-C Valley/Union Sweep of Keystone

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — At the beginning of the season, Mackenzie Parks was in a funk.

The senior shortstop/pitcher on the A-C Valley/Union softball team wasn’t playing up to her high standards.

(Pictured above, Mackenzie Parks takes a cut at a pitch)

“I really wasn’t hitting that well,” Parks said. “It was really frustrating. I just kept popping the ball up. It was really irritating. It was more of a mechanical thing. I was lunging a lot. I was making contact, but just getting under the ball. I just wasn’t myself.”

Over the last few weeks, though, Parks has rediscovered the mojo that has made her one of the most feared hitters in District 9 throughout her career.

She put that on full display on Monday afternoon at Keystone.



Parks went a combined 5 for 7 with two home runs and six RBIs in 10-0 and 18-4 wins in a doubleheader sweep over the Panthers.

In the first game, Parks was masterful in the circle, throwing a one-hit shutout against one of the more dangerous lineups in the district. She struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk in one of her best outings.

It was a banner day for both Parks and A-C Valley/Union in games they needed to win.

“That first game (pitching) was probably one of the better games I’ve had,” Parks said. “I try to work inside and outside and I’ve been trying to work a curveball in there. I want to say it’s getting pretty good, but there’s still times I miss.”

She didn’t miss much on Monday.

Parks also got the win in the second game, striking out four and giving up three runs in six innings of work.

The wins cemented A-C Valley/Union’s spot in the District 9 Class A playoffs with a 10-6 record.

“We needed these wins today,” Parks said. “We have a game (on Thursday) against Moniteau and that’ll put us in a really good spot if we can beat them.”

Parks has been a part of a lineup that has produced all season.

It did so again against Keystone, collecting 30 hits and scoring 28 runs in the twin-bill.

In the first game, Bella Ielase went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Kya Wetzel was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and drove in three.

Alivya Hartzell also doubled for A-C Valley/Union.

Parks’ home runs, a two-run shot, keyed an eight-run fourth inning that broke open a tight, 1-0 game after three.

A-C Valley/Union tacked on a run in the fifth to trigger the mercy rule.

It was more of the same in the second game as A-C Valley/Union continued to tee off, banging out 21 hits.

Lexi Bauer went 4 for 5. So did Hartzell. They combined for seven RBIs.

Parks homered, doubled, and tripled as part of her big nightcap.

“Everyone in our lineup is a tough hitter,” Parks said.

Parks is now batting .528 with three home runs, seven doubles, three triples, and 22 RBIs this season.

In her last seven games, Parks is hitting .560 with two homers and 13 RBIs.



(Parks delivers a pitch)

Her pitching — something she admits is not her strong suit — has also improved throughout the campaign.

“I don’t really practice it that much and I probably should practice it more,” Parks said. “I do some. I spend time with my dad (A-C Valley/Union head softball coach Mike Parks). But my main focus is hitting and fielding. But I’m getting better at pitching.”

Emma Gruber and Leah Exley homered for Keystone in the second game against Parks.

The losses hand Keystone (9-9) a potential serious seeding blow in Class 2A, where Cranberry has the inside track on the No. 1 seed after a 10-9 win over Moniteau on Monday.

In Class A, the first year of the softball co-op between A-C Valley and Union has gone well.

Several Union players have been big contributors to the team’s success, such as Wetzel, Emerson Stevens, and Magen Walzak.

It has the team eager to test itself on the postseason stage.

“I think we can make some noise,” Parks said. “I think we could win a couple of games and then who knows?”



