Maxine L. Lauffer, 98, of Marble passed away at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca on May 14, 2023.

Born on September 18, 1924, in Lamartine, PA, Maxine was the daughter of Stephen and Margie Shaner Weaver.

At the age of seven, she was adopted by Willis and Bernice Mong of Shippenville.

Maxine graduated in May of 1945 from then, the Clarion State Teachers College.

She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville.

She was an avid reader and treasured the time spent with family and friends.

Maxine was married on June 9, 1948, to John H. Lauffer, who passed away on December 1, 2010.

Maxine is survived by the following children and their spouses: John (Jack) and Beatrice Lauffer of Shippenville; Daryl and Sue Lauffer of Shippenville; Dianne Heeter of Clarion; and Vernon and Jan Lauffer of Kossuth.

Also surviving are the following grandchildren: Jill Eisenhuth of Harrison City; Jennifer Wingard of Shippenville; Joleen Lauffer Wangler of Pittsburgh; Jarah Heeter Reed of Shippenville; Dan Heeter of Knox; and Tarah Lauffer of Kossuth along with two step granddaughters: Kristina Dworek of Brookville and Amber Weaver of New Castle.

She is also survived by six great grandchildren: Kyle, Lauren and Sarah Eisenhuth; Nate and Bret Wingard; and Brooks Reed along with five step great grandchildren Brenna and Bryan Dworek; Jaylyn Gray; and Shaylee and Lucas Fleming.

Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents Maxine was preceded in death by eight brothers and five sisters.

A memorial service for Maxine will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Main Street, Shippenville, PA with Pastor Jeffrey Piccirilli, officiating.

Inurnment will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery in Shippenville.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the Clarion Free Library, 644 Main Street Clarion, PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

