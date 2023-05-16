Nathan Lee Stahlman, 59, of Franklin, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

He was born in Oil City on September 14, 1963 to Barbara E. (See) Stahlman and the late William G. Stahlman.

He was a 1982 graduate of Cranberry High School where he loved wood shop and building things.

He lived in Daytona Beach, Florida for two years and he loved the ocean, taking walks in the parks, fishing, and feeding the seagulls.

He also enjoyed walking his dog Gizmo, camping, cookouts, sitting around the fire, and spending time with his family.

He will be sadly missed by everyone he knew.

Nathan liked to watch the deer, listen to music and the radio, and watch movies, especially western and Bible story movies.

He worked in the buildings and grounds department for Cranberry Area School District, at the Feed Mill in Titusville, and also helped Fred and Nancy Gustafson with their greenhouse and property upkeep.

He was a Christian and believed in God.

He attended worship at the Abundant Life Church in Franklin.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Mae Stahlman; his step-children: Joseph Steiner (Stacey) and their children Autumn and Cody; Melissa Marcinko and her children Nico, Duprea, Richard, Jasmyn, and Devonta; Carrie Laird (Angelo) and their son Angelo; Randall Laird; Keith Laird (Tiffany) and their children Haley, Tyler, Chloe, Renee, and Jayla; Gary Laird (Shelby) and their children Malory, Kenzy, Logan, and Natalie; Christy Haun (John) and their children Megan, Joseph, Colton, Xavier and Piper; Crystal Phillips (Matt) and their children Peyton and Madison; and Randy Laird (Daytona) and their children Leah and Kaylan; his mother, Barbara Stahlman of Seneca; his sister Lynn Tobin (John) of Oil City; his brother Matthew Stahlman (Margaret) of Titusville; his nieces and nephews: Thrisha and Heather Tobin, Teddy and Alan Stahlman, and Deanna Buck; and great nieces and nephews Thomas, Owen, Isaac, and Taylor.

Also surviving are close friends Bob Zeigler, Tim Deloe, Aaron Anderson, Freddy VanWormer, and Nancy Gustafson.

He was preceded in death by his father, William G. “Bill” Stahlman; and a close friend, Fred Gustafson.

Friends and family will be received Thursday (May 18) from 5-7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a memorial service will follow Thursday at 7 p.m. with Pastor David McVay, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to defray funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Nathan’s family, or make an online donation, please visit www.hilebest.com.

