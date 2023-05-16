Patricia A. Greenlee, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 10:50 PM Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following a period of declining health.

She was a longtime resident of Victory Heights and most recently resided in Franklin with her sister Linda who was also her caretaker.

She was born May 30, 1957 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Arthur L. and Alice Mae Hoffman Simpson.

She was married June 12, 1976, to William C. Greenlee, Sr., who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband of 46 years, surviving are her children: William C. “Will” Greenlee, Jr. of Rocky Grove; Jennifer R. Fish and her husband, Andy of Pleasantville; and Alison J. Mock and her significant other, Corey Williams of Oil City.

Pat had six grandchildren: Alicia (Dan), Kyle, Azlyn; Caleb (Jess), Andrew (Katie), and Logan.

She also had three great-grandchildren: Chase, Isaac; and Mason whom she was very excited to have had the chance to meet.

Also surviving are her sisters: Pamela L. Strausbaugh of Franklin; Linda L. Buchanan also of Franklin; and Mary K. Simpson Douglas and her husband, Shawn of High Point, NC.

Pat is also survived by her aunt, Lola Stroup of Franklin; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rex and Lori Greenlee of Victory Heights; Pat’s special caregivers: Barb Ion and Lori Snyder; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Susan M. Simpson.

Pat graduated from Franklin High School with the class of 1975.

She was a hard worker.

During high school, Pat began her career working at the former Buyer’s Fair in Franklin as a clerk.

She had then worked in the dietary department, as well as in the billing and medical records departments of the former Franklin Hospital, and later with the Franklin Regional Medical Center, following its merger.

She had also worked in the billing department of the former Community Drugs in Franklin; and was most recently employed as a pharmacy technician at Rite Aid Pharmacy in Franklin.

She was an active and faithful member of The Victory Heights United Brethren Church, where she was a Vacation Bible School teacher for more than twenty years, a longtime Sunday school teacher, and served for a number of years on the church’s Board of Directors.

Pat was involved with her children’s activities, volunteering for many years with The Blue Streaks and Starlite Express baton teams.

There, she was active in our area’s parades with the children.

She was a leader of Girl Scout Troup #380 Rocky Grove; and was active with the Venango County 4H, where she was also a leader of their horse group.

She enjoyed painting; boating and fishing as well as taking in as many yard sales as she could.

Paramount in her life was her family.

She cherished the fun times she was able to share with them as well as the companionship of her beloved dogs: Piper and Sissy.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

Friends may call Friday 11AM until 1 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 1 PM in the funeral home with one of Pat’s personal care givers, Barb Ion, presiding.

Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in Pat’s name to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

