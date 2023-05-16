 

Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 49 New Troopers

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at May 16 06-38-03HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 49 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

The class was the 166th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

“The women and men of the 166th Cadet Class have completed one of the most intense and comprehensive basic training courses in the nation,” said Colonel Paris. “They are now prepared to join the ranks of the long gray line which has provided the most professional law enforcement services to the citizens of Pennsylvania since 1905. As Governor Shapiro has said, Pennsylvanians deserve to be safe and feel safe, and that is exactly what these young Troopers will ensure happens.”

Five cadets received special awards and recognition during today’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.

  • Robert D. Bastian received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
  • Robert D. Bastian also received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications.
  • Edward D. Svarchevsky received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.
  • Cooper D. LeGuard received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.
  • Ryan J. Marcella received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.
  • John P. Matacic II received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.

The new troopers will report to the following troops May 22:

Troop A
Robert D. Bastian
Cassidy N. Honkus

Troop B
Trevor D. Hicks
Andrew C. Homyak

Troop C
Nathan S. Barron
Bayden M. Davenport
Collin R. DeLattre
Ryan S. Good
John R. Herold
John P. Matacic II
Mitchell L. Lapp
Shon M. Seibert-Reed
Ryan D. VanTine
Salvador Zepeda III

Troop E
Cooper D. LeGuard
Ryan J. Marcella
Justin M. Wehrli

Troop F
Cody A. Fisher
Brock W. Port
Robert F. Smith
Kody K. Taylor

Troop H
Kolten A. Conrad
Tanner L. Kresovich
Travis L. Lamereaux
John D. Lane
Justin R. McDonnell
Michael P. Posteraro Jr.
Aaron D. Rahn
Emilio N. Rizzo Jr.
Robert E. Valatka
Joshua M. Zukoski

Troop J
Austin J. Billet
Kyle E. Connelly
Daniel R. Kornfeind
Kyle R. Munro
Takoda C. Perez

Troop K
Maximilian J. Baptiste
Jason P. Eckman
Patrick S. Galvin
Jermaine J. Graham
Eduardo A. Lopez
Tyler R. Martin
Ryan M. Reeves
Scott A. Serpe
Edward D. Svarchevsky
Jared D. Widmer
Ryan A. Wolk
James J. Yezzo

Troop L
Jacob W. Luckenbill

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.


