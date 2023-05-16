 

Phyllis B. Bair

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Phyllis B. Bair, 94, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville, PA.

She was born April 2, 1929, in Timblin, a daughter of the late Sarah (Shaffer) and Harry Brocious.

On July 26, 1947, she married William G. Bair, who preceded her in death on February 9, 2004.

Phyllis was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and quilting.

She is survived by a son Terry Bair and wife Kaye of Titusville; son-in-law Larry Chenoga of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Michele Limerick, Kelly Emerson, and Lisa Wiley; five great grandchildren, Audrey, Max, William, Lillian and Henry; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Pamela Chenoga, Gerald Bair, and Kerry Bair; and seven siblings, Marie, Bernice, Audrey, Richard, Emerson, Delbert, and Howard.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville with Pastor Doug Wolfe officiating.

Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.


