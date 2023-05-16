 

Police Release Details of Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 66 Involving Injured Teen

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_4654 (1)LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a three-vehicle collision that slowed traffic on State Route 66 on Thursday evening.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Monday, May 15, this crash happened at 6:54 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, near the intersection of State Route 66 and Forest Drive, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 58-year-old Karla D. Cyphert, of Seminole, was traveling south on Route 66 and rear-ended a 2018 Jeep Compass operated by a 17-year-old female, of Mayport, who was sitting at the intersection waiting to turn left onto Forest Drive.

Once impact was made, the Compass went off the west side of Route 66 and struck a guide rail. The Cherokee went into the left-hand travel lane of Route 66 and struck head-on a 2013 Mazda 5, driven by 43-year-old Linda F. Coulson, of Clarion.

Coulson was driving north on Route 66 and witnessed the crash occur before being struck by the Cherokee.

The juvenile operator of the Compass was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Ambulance Service with an injury of unknown severity.

Cyphert and Coulson were not injured.

All three individuals were using seat belts.

Both Jeeps received disabling damage, requiring tows, while the Mazda only received minor damage and was able to be driven away from the scene.

According to police, Cyphert was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

