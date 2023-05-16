Police: Sligo Woman Arrested on Charges of Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) — A Sligo woman is accused of possessing fentanyl with the intent to manufacture or deliver the narcotic.

Court records show that Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Kayla E. Gates, of Sligo, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on May 12.

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 2:55 p.m., the Pennsylvania office of Attorney General Narcotics Agents (OAG), OAG Task Force Officers (TFO), and Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, executed a sealed search warrant at a residence on Ridge Street, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located Kayla Gates inside of the residence. Gates stated that she was currently living at the residence. She further stated that her bedroom was located on the first floor and pointed her bedroom, the complaint states.

During a search of Gates’ bedroom, investigators located approximately 15 gross grams of fentanyl, and multiple stamps in a zip lock plastic bag, according to the complaint.

Also found in Gates’ bedroom was a temporary Pennsylvania driver’s license belong to Gates, and other personal belongings of Gates including a bottle of pills and a purse, both with Kayla Gates’ name on them. These finding solidified investigators’ suspicion that Gates had control over the bedroom, according to the complaint.

According to court records, Gates was arraigned at 7:00 p.m. on May 11 on the following charges in front of Judge Miller:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, Gates was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, May 23, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

