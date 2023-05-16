Fryburg Mayfest Motorcycle Show in Memory of ‘Bugsey’ Nale Set for May 27
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Fryburg Mayfest Motorcycle Show in memory of Mark “Bugsey” Nale is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.
The show will be held at 10:00 a.m. on the hill beside St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg on State Route 208.
There is no entry fee.
Prizes will be awarded at 1:00 p.m.
Stop in, check out the motorcycles, and sign up to win one of two bicycles given away by ABATE!
Proceeds will be given to Toys for Tots in memory of Mark “Bugsey” Nale.
The event is chaired by ABATE and War Dogs.
For additional information on this year’s Fryburg Mayfest, visit their website here: http://www.fryburgmayfest.com/.
RELATED:
Fryburg Mayfest Tractor Show Set for May 27
Cathy Longacre Selected as Grand Marshal for Fryburg Mayfest’s ‘Feel Line a Kind Again’ Parade Set for May 27
Fryburg Mayfest Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise Set for May 27
2023 Mayfest 5K Fun Run/Walk to Benefit Wolf’s Corners Youth & Ag
Mayfest Kicks Off on May 26 with 5K Fun Run/Walk
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.