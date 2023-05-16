 

Fryburg Mayfest Motorcycle Show in Memory of ‘Bugsey’ Nale Set for May 27

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Fryburg motorcycle (1)FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Fryburg Mayfest Motorcycle Show in memory of Mark “Bugsey” Nale is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

The show will be held at 10:00 a.m. on the hill beside St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg on State Route 208.

There is no entry fee.

Prizes will be awarded at 1:00 p.m.

Stop in, check out the motorcycles, and sign up to win one of two bicycles given away by ABATE!

Proceeds will be given to Toys for Tots in memory of Mark “Bugsey” Nale.

The event is chaired by ABATE and War Dogs.

For additional information on this year’s Fryburg Mayfest, visit their website here: http://www.fryburgmayfest.com/.

motorcycle show

