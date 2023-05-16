Rick’s Racing Roundup: Knox Raceway Opens 2023 Season

Area race tracks took advantage of the beautiful weather over the weekend with some great racing, which included two area tracks that got their 2023 season started.

(Photo: Brandon Spithaler in victory lane at Knox Raceway after his third win of 2023. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

Both Knox Raceway and Sharon Speedway both got their season openers in the books this past weekend.

At Knox Raceway, it was the area’s hottest sprint car driver who continued his great start to the 2023 season with his first career FAST Series win at the Knox oval.

Spithaler started fifth in the feature and out dueled two time All-Star champion Greg Wilson for the win worth $3,000. Wilson would hold on for second while 410 rookie Justin Clark from Ohio would get his first podium with a third place finish.

Other winners Sunday night at Knox included Jim Horwat, who led the distance in the micro sprint feature and Jimmy Holden, who won the 358 modified feature driving for Mike Stein. Knox Raceway will be back in action at the end of May when the track hosts the first night of Western Pennsylvania Speedweek.

On Wednesday, May 31, the area’s best sprint car drives will convene for five nights of action at five different area tracks.

From Knox Speedweek will move to Pittsburgh Motor Speedway on Thursday, Lernerville Speedway on Friday, Sharon Speedway on Saturday and finally Tri-City Raceway on Sunday June 4, for the finale where the Speedweek champion will be crowned. This year, more than $90,000 is set to be distributed during the five-race miniseries between feature winnings, tow money, race night bonuses, contingency awards, Hoosier tire giveaways, and $12,000 in point fund monies.

Just across the border, Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, opened the gates on their 2023 season Saturday night. It was fan favorite Dave Blaney who put on a dominating performance to win the 410 sprint car feature in his first start of the season.

For Blaney, it was a good tune up for this Saturday when the World of Outlaws will invade Sharon Speedway for the first of two visits this season. Four time champion Brad Sweet will lead the Outlaws into the Hartford oval along with the likes of Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, and David Gravel as the best sprint car drivers in the world come to town to take on the western Pennsylvania regulars.

Pro stocks will also be on the card this Saturday with the Outlaws. Just five days later, the World of Outlaws late models will visit Sharon Speedway for the three day Battle of the Border on May 25, 26, and 27.

After sitting idle this past Sunday, Tri-City Raceway will try to get their 2023 season underway again this Sunday with the 410 sprint cars, 358 modifieds, pro stocks, and mini stocks with racing at 6:00 p.m. It’s also Military Night at Tri-City so anyone with a valid military ID will be admitted to the grandstands for free.

