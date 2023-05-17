 

Election 2023: Three Candidates Nominated for Forest County Commissioners

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

forestcocommissionersFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The field is set for the Forest County Commissioners following Tuesday’s primary election.

Current Green Township Supervisor Patrick Kline collected the most votes on the Republican ballot with 478. Joining him on the ticket in November will be incumbent Mark Kingston, who tallied 460 votes.

Following behind and missing the cut were Janey Sue Brown (354) and Barnett Township supervisor Joe Calla (341).

The lone candidate on the Democratic ballot, Robert Snyder Jr., garnered 286 votes. A total of 129 write-in votes were tallied on the Democratic ballot.


