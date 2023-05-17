7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.
