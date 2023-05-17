 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.