Donald L. Baker, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Oil City on November 14, 1931, he was the son of the late Carl D. Baker Sr. and Ethalyn Lesher Baker.

He graduated from Oil City High School.

Don proudly served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

He was stationed in Italy and Spain and worked as a Helicopter Mechanic.

Upon his return to Franklin, he worked at Franklin Steel for a number of years prior to establishing Baker’s Transportation in 1971.

Baker’s Transportation consisted of Franklin Taxi, handicapped school transportation, fixed bus routes, charter service and contracts with Venango County.

Don enjoyed golfing and loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping.

On July 1, 1952 he married the former Nancy L. Gifford and she preceded him in death in March of 1998.

Surviving are three daughters, Debora L. Ward and her husband Rick of NC, Diane L. Matthews and her husband Paul of Reading, Darlene L. Baker and her companion Brent Ross of Franklin; Two siblings, Norma Hogue, Carl D. Baker Jr. and his wife Pam; six grandchildren, Donnie Sanford, Gary Sanford, David Kope, Denise Loch, Cassandra Christiansen and DeWane Mong, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Betty Persing, Kenneth Baker and Sharon Baker.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Thursday.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David McVay of Worden Chapel, officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.