Driver Transported with Leg Injury After Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Clinton Township

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, May 15, this crash took place at 6:44 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, on Interstate 80 east, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia 125 driven by 37-year-old Tuamzghi T. Tesfalem, of Tucker, GA, left the north side of the roadway before losing control.

The tractor-trailer traveled back onto the roadway and began to roll over while leaving the right side of the road. It then struck a boulder off the right side of the roadway.

The tractor-trailer came to final rest a short distance after striking the boulder. It was unable to be driven from the scene.

Tesfalem was transported to UPMC Presbyterian by Superior Ambulance Service for suspected minor injury to his legs.

He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Tesfalem was charged with a traffic violation.


