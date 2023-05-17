 

Election 2023: Clarion County Commissioners Race Whittled Down to Four

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 05:05 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

County_Commissioner_Candidates_General_Election_2023CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the race to find out who Clarion County’s three county commissioners will be, the field has been narrowed from six candidates to four.

County_Commissioner_Candidates_General_Election_Democrats_2023(Braxton White, left. Daniel Carey, right.)

Daniel Carey and Braxton White were the only two Democrats on their party’s ballot. Each will move on to the general election in November. White garnered the most Democratic votes with 1,411 to Carey’s 988.

County_Commissioner_Candidates_General_Election_Republicans_2023(Wayne R. Brosius, left. Ted Tharan, right.)

On the Republican ticket, incumbents Wayne R. Brosius and Ted Tharan will move on to the November election. Brosius led the pack with 2,811 votes, followed by Tharan with 2,156. Brady Feicht came in third with 1,982 votes, followed by Kirke Wise with 1,511 votes.

The total number of ballots cast in Clarion County came in at 6,524 out of 23,292 voters, or a 28% voter turnout.


