Election 2023: Weckerly Wins Republican Nomination for Register Recorder

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Rebekah Weckerly has won the Republican nomination for Clarion County Register and Recorder.

On the Republican ticket, Weckerly led the pack with 2,497 votes, followed by Amy Winger with 1,636. Misty Ditz came in third with 505 votes.

No candidates were filed on the Democrat ticket.

Weckerly is currently employed as a Deputy Register and Recorder in Clarion County.

She was formerly employed as the secretary for the New Bethlehem Police Department, which eventually became the Southern Clarion County Police Department, serving the communities of New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Rimersburg, and East Brady.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.