Election 2023: Keystone School Board Nominees Move On to General Election

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

keystoneschoolboard051223KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Results are in for the Keystone School Board primary election.

All seven candidates were cross filed as Democrat and Republican.

Election results show that Dustin Swartfager and Jason McMillen have won the Republican nominations in in Keystone Region I (Knox/Salem). Swartfager and Rodney Sherman received the Democratic nominations.

Election results show that Jason McMillen and Dustin Swartfager have won the Republican nominations in Keystone Region I (Knox/Salem). McMillen garnered 192 votes and Swartfager collected 190 votes.

On the Democratic ballot, Dustin Swartfager and Rodney Sherman received the Democratic nominations.

In Keystone Region II (Licking/Beaver/Callensburg), James Beary and Eric Weiser won the Democratic nominations with 51 votes each.

On the Republican ballot, Weiser and Ken Swartfager received nominations.

Ken Swartfager tallied 228 votes from Republicans. Weiser received 224 Republican votes, while James Beary collected 152.

Lastly, in Keystone Region III (Elk/Ashland/Shippenville), Abigail Simcheck was the lone candidate filed. She received 446 votes from Republicans and 94 from Democrats.

