Election 2023: Montana Wins Clarion County Treasurer Nomination

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Knox resident Karyn Montana has garnered the Republican nomination for Clarion County Treasurer after running unopposed in the primary election on Tuesday.

Election results show Montana collected 4,201 votes from Republicans.

A total of 23 unresolved write-in votes were reported.

Montana brings over 30 years of accounting background as well as over five years working as the Chief Deputy Treasurer. She is currently the acting Clarion County Treasurer.

“I’ve been working closely with the current commissioners, and we have moved a lot of the county’s money into high-interest accounts and investments,” Montana told exploreClarion.com. “And, I must say, it’s been a very profitable decision so far.”

While running for treasurer in 2021, Montana was committed to streamlining the antlerless application process in the hopes that there would be a quicker turnaround on the processing so that the licenses can be mailed back faster.

She was successful over the past two years.

“We were able to get extra help from the commissioner’s office and had people opening envelopes as we were processing,” Montana said. “That is the most time-consuming process, and with their help, my Deputy and I were never behind in processing. Now that the game commission has changed everything about how doe tags are being sold this year, we are trying to plan ahead and have procedures in place to keep the long line we are anticipating running as fast and as smooth as possible.”

Montana was born and raised in Clarion County and is a 1991 graduate of Keystone High School. She then began working in accounting at Clarion Bathware in Marble. In 1998, she left to work for New Era (now Champion Homes) in Strattanville in the accounting department where she worked for 17 years before being hired as the Chief Deputy Treasurer in 2016.

Karyn was endorsed by Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, Prothonotary Jeff Himes, Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, DA Drew Welsh, State Representative Donna Oberlander, and Coroner Dan Shingledecker.

“My main focus as treasurer has always been to serve the citizens of Clarion County—after all, I work for them,” Montana noted. “My deputy and I take great pride in keeping track and maintaining over 60 accounts on a daily basis. Making sure every penny is accounted for and distributed properly is a priority.”

Karyn lives in Knox with her son Logan and husband Brad, a welder at Miller Fabrication Solutions.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.