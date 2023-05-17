Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Mealy Excavating and Construction
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 06:05 AM
Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc is seeking qualified individuals for the following positions.
- Utility Contractor Estimator – Entry Level Position
- Class A & B CDL Truck Drivers
- Heavy Equipment Operators
- Laborers
What Mealy offers:
- Retirement Plan
- Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- On the job training and certifications
- Competitive wages based on qualification
Interested individuals may apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tinoesta, PA, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You may also apply online at https://mealyinc.com/ or send your resume to [email protected]
For a complete list of available opportunities and job descriptions, visit https://mealyinc.com/.
