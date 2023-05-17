Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Mealy Excavating and Construction

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc is seeking qualified individuals for the following positions.

Utility Contractor Estimator – Entry Level Position

Class A & B CDL Truck Drivers

Heavy Equipment Operators

Laborers

What Mealy offers:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training and certifications

Competitive wages based on qualification

Interested individuals may apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tinoesta, PA, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You may also apply online at https://mealyinc.com/ or send your resume to [email protected]

For a complete list of available opportunities and job descriptions, visit https://mealyinc.com/.

