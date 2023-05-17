Featured Local Job: Temporary Elementary Teacher

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Temporary Elementary Teacher for the 2023-2024 School Year.

PA Certification K-6 preferred; PK – 4 accepted.

The position will be full-time temporary and salary will be commensurate with education and experience in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

PDE Standard Application and references as well as resume and cover letter from qualified persons interested in the above position can be submitted electronically to [email protected] or mailed to:

Attn: Dr. Joseph Carrico

221 Liberty Street

Clarion PA 16214

The successful candidate will be required to provide the necessary clearances and documents such as but not limited to Act 24/82 Form PDE 6004, Act 34 PSP Criminal Record Check, Act 114 FBI Criminal History Check and Act 151 Child Abuse clearances and complete the required Act 168 forms.

Applications will be accepted until June 2nd or until the position has been filled.



