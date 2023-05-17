Geraldine Mae Buzzard, age 98, of Shelocta and formerly of Distant, passed away Tuesday morning, May, 9, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Born November 5, 1924 in Cowansville, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Martin Bish and Mertie Hilda Rhodes Bish.

She was a graduate of Practical Bible School in New York (now known as Davis College) and the Mason Phillipe School of Cosmetology.

Jeri owned and operated her own beauty shop for 30 years, retiring in 1981.

She married Robert H. Buzzard on June 24, 1948 in Distant and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2001.

Jeri loved music and sang in duets, trios, quartets, etc., most of her life.

She was formerly the choir director for the Springside Baptist Church in New Bethlehem, Fundamental Baptist Church in Indiana and the Ferguson Baptist Church, also in Indiana.

Survivors include her son, Jim Buzzard and his wife, Patty, of Blairsville; two granddaughters: Keli Jerome and her husband, Jason and Jamee Good and her husband, Josh, and three great grandchildren: Josh Jr., Brooklyn and Ryleigh.

Jeri is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers: Paul, Malcolm, Bernard, Homer and Merl; sisters, Lulu Bish and Martha Robinson and sisters-in-law, Jean Bish, Doreen Bish and Alice Bish.

A private family burial will take place in the Elderton Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Jeri’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

